Minister of Development Attila: We will analyze application of Administrative Code

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, on Monday said that the application of the Administrative Code will be analyzed as a whole, with "some specific issues" regarding the rights gained by the minorities and modified by the Dancila Government through GEO No. 57/2019, which he believes it needs "to be changed."

"We will make an analysis related to the application of the Administrative Code as a whole. (...) There are some specific issues, which I also know as MP, where I believe that modifications will be necessary. We will make this analysis, which will be a substantial one. There is a problem with the form in which the Administrative Code came out by GEO No. 57/2019 - a right that was given to national minorities since 2006. It is about gained rights. This principle of gained right, existing in European law and in the Romanian legislation, whereby if you have reached at a certain moment a certain weight of the respective minority in a certain territorial administrative unit, this weight, as a right, remains a right gained even after possibly that weight doesn't exist anymore,", explained the new Minister of Development.

On Monday, Cseke Attila took over the mandate of Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration from his predecessor, Ion Stefan.