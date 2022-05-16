Minister of Economy: We are discussing companies' relocation to Romania from Ukraine and other areas

Authorities are conducting talks with companies and are taking important steps to facilitate relocations to Romania, either from the conflict zone in Ukraine or from other areas, such as Asia, informs a press release sent by the Ministry of Economy to AGERPRES, on Monday.

"My mandate, as Minister of Economy, aims to reindustrialize Romania and strengthen relations with economic partners. Foreign investors need concrete, transparent data so that Romania can be a top choice for the relocation, whether we are talking about those in the conflict zone in Ukraine, or whether we are talking about relocating businesses from other areas, such as Asia," said the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru.He met with representatives of Leoni Wiring Systems on Monday to discuss the challenges in the automotive industry, with Leoni Wiring Systems operating as a solution provider in the automotive industry."At the same time, my main goal is to support companies and facilitate the transition to the industry of the future based on green energy," said Spataru.Topics such as the investment climate, but also the reduction of dependence on raw materials were also addressed during the meeting. AGERPRES