Minister of Finance: Budgetary effect of fiscal measures is almost 1.5% of GDP

The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, declared on Wednesday that the budgetary effect of the fiscal measures represents, in just two and a half months, almost 1.5% of the GDP, an enormous effort to support the Romanian economic environment during this period.

"There were three major categories of fiscal measures that this Government has taken. There were legislative fiscal measures, adopted during the state of emergency and 30 days after its cessation, we had other fiscal measures for the period of the state of emergency and we have fiscal measures that remain in place after the state of emergency," the Finance minister said.

He said that there were real measures that helped the business a lot and that they represent "an oxygen bubble" for companies, the equivalent to 1.5% of GDP".

Among the measures adopted are the suspension of enforced executions, extensions of deadlines for the declaration and payment of the obligations to the state, extending the VAT refund with subsequent control or bonuses for taxpayers.