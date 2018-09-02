Minister of Justice, Qatar's Ambassador discuss judicial cooperation

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania Abdulla Nasser A. Alhemaidi discussed on Monday the stage of the two countries' cooperation on justice, the Ministry said in a release.

According to the cited source, Minister Tudorel Toader and Secretary of State Marieta Safta met Ambassador Abdulla Nasser A. Alhemaidi at the premises of the Ministry."During the meeting the sides approached aspects related to the stage of Romania - Qatar cooperation in the field of justice, and the strengthening of bilateral relations," the release said.In this context, the Minister of Justice highlighted the importance of the Agreement on judicial cooperation between the Romanian and the Qatari Ministries of Justice, signed in Bucharest on October 21, 2015, and voiced his high appreciation for the availability of both parties to continue steps towards its implementation.