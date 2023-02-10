Minister-President of Bavaria Soder to meet president Iohannis, PM Ciuca in Bucharest, Monday

Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder will be visiting Romania on Monday and will have bilateral meetings with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, informs the German Embassy in Bucharest.

Minister-President Soder will also hold discussions with the representatives of the German minority in Romania and those of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A Joint Declaration of Intent on the realignment of Romanian-Bavarian relations is to be signed on the sidelines of the meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. The purpose of this joint declaration is to further expand the close and long bilateral cooperation between the two parties. This should take the form of specific projects and cooperation, especially in the fields of internal security, IT, justice, cyber security, science and research, as well as in economy, language, education and the social sphere.

"In the economic sector in particular, there is a great potential to further expand the various ties that already exist and to contribute together to a sustainable transformation in Europe. The basis for this is the close partnership that already connects Romania and the state of Bavaria in the fields of research and development," says the German Ambassador to Romania, Peer Gebauer, as quoted in the press release.AGERPRES