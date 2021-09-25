Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, elected President of Francophone University Agency

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, was elected President of the Francophone University Agency (AUF), on the occasion of the first edition of the World Scientific Francophonie Week, hosted between September 21-24 in Bucharest, occasion on which the General Assembly of the AUF was also organized.

"The first edition of the World Scientific Francophonie Week took place in the September 21-24, 2021 period, in Bucharest, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, during which several major events of the Francophone University Agency (AUF) were hosted. The Polytechnics University in Bucharest has hosted the 18th General Assembly of the AUF, reunion which, after the Sommet of La Francophonie organized in Bucharest (2006), is the most ample Francophone event taking place in Romania. On this occasion, Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu, the Romanian Minister of Education, was elected President of the AUF," informs a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, by the Education Minister.

According to the quoted source, at the same time, the new Administration Council of the AUF was also elected, formed of 32 members. The rector of the Polytechnics University in Bucharest, Mihnea Costoiu, was elected to represent the entire region of Central and Oriental Europe, and among the 13 representatives elected of states/governments is also that of Romania - Ruxandra Mangu, Agerpres informs.

"Thus Romania is enjoying an important presence in AUF offices, having three representatives: the President of the AUF, the representative of the Romanian Government and the representative of the universities in Central and Oriental Europe," emphasizes the mentioned release.

The General Assembly of the 1,005 member institutions of the AUF (coming from 119 states) was also an opportunity to organize the conference of education/higher education and research ministers in Francophone countries. 40 ministers participated, recording thus the most extended ministerial representation in all the 18 editions of the AUF General Assembly in its 60 years of existence.

In his intervention, Minister Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu, thanked all the delegations of the AUF member institutions for the confidence granted (by secret vote), emphasizing the importance of continuity which can facilitate transition between the major objectives of the 2017-2021 AUF Stategy and the 2021-2025 AUF Strategy. AUF will continue to support quality in education and research, the employability of young graduates by encouraging partnerships between the university medium and the socio-economic medium, as well as through the consolidation of the role of universities as engines for local and regional development, the mentioned release shows.

According to the quoted source, several Romanian higher education institutions, among which the Polytechnics University of Bucharest, the University for Agronomical Studies and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest, and the Transylvania University of Brasov announced, during the General Assembly of the AUF, the granting of complementary doctoral scholarships, in addition to the 980 doctoral and post-doctoral scholarships granted by Romania through the Eugen Ionescu Programme.