Minister Stroe meets officials of sports clubs operated by his ministry

At the Tei Student Sports Complex in Bucharest on Tuesday, Minister of Youth and Sports Ionut Stroe met officials of sports clubs operated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced their activity.

"It was the second meeting this year with managers of the sports clubs operated by MTS. I really wanted to talk, to find out the problems they face, how much the pandemic has influenced their activity and what we can do for things to improve. Moreover, I wanted to appeal to everyone to keep the activity and the facilities open according to the new health protection rules. This is an extremely important moment because the sports clubs are the only venues where people can currently do sports. For the time being, the situation is delicate when it comes to doing sports in schools and, therefore, we are the more responsible. We are the only ones that can provide a venue and also most of the training and sports contests," Stroe is quotes as saying on the MTS official Facebook page.Also discussed at the meeting was the possibility of reimbursing COVID-19 tests from the MTS budget, equipping rooms with nebulizers and UV lamps, the annual budget, as well as the priorities for 2021.