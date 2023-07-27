Ministry gives maximum priority to motivating Romanian Army's staff, Defence minister says

The leadership of the Ministry of National Defense gives maximum priority to the motivation of the Romanian Army personnel, minister Angel Tilvar said on Thursday, at the graduation ceremony of the Ferdinand I Military Technical Academy.

"We give maximum priority to the identification of measures to increase the degree of motivation of the Romanian Army personnel, whether we are talking about the financial side or the equipment and working conditions. We need these measures to improve staff retention and, in this context, we cannot avoid the fact that many of you, young engineers, are assailed by offers and temptations from fields other than the military. At the same time, we need to increase the attractiveness of the military profession, in all its dimensions, for young people who have the potential to pursue a career in the army," Tilvar said, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES by MApN.

Minister Tilvar spoke to the young people about their future responsibilities.

"You will be in charge of managing the state-of-the-art technological heritage of the Romanian Army, in which we are investing important resources," the minister pointed out.

The class of 2023 consists of 269 future engineers (187 boys and 82 girls), prepared for the entire Defense and National Security System, as follows: 188 for MApN, 33 for Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI), four for Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), four for Guard and Protection Service (SPP), 30 for Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and 10 for Special Telecommunications Service (STS). Of these, 263 passed the license exam in the July 2023 session and received the first rank of officer in Thursday's ceremony.