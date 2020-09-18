Ministry of Culture: RADEF RomaniaFilm relaunches its activity in cinema halls equipped with digital equippment

The Autonomous Administration of Film Distribution and Exploitation RomaniaFilm (RADEF RomaniaFilm) relaunches its activity in the cinema halls equipped with 2D/3D digital projection equipment and Dolby soundsystems: "Europa" - Bucharest, "Florin Piersic" - Cluj-Napoca, "Cinema Mon Amour" - Piatra Neamt, "Patria" - Craiova, "Sergiu Nicolaescu" - Targu Jiu and "Arta" in Sibiu.

"We want this to be a new beginning of a successful relationship with our audience and, on the occasion of the reopening of the cinema halls, we are pleased to announce that RADEF RomaniaFilm return to its established position on the market and in the audience's perception," reads a press release posted on the Ministry of Culture's Facebook page.The cinema halls have been carefully prepared to observe the necessary health protection measures.The tickets can be bought directly from the cinema halls and online, from the eventbook.ro platform.To check out showtimes for the films and for more information, the cinema lovers can access the Website www.romaniafilm.ro and the pages of the same institution on social media networks http://www.romaniafilm.ro/cinematografe.