 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Culture: RADEF RomaniaFilm relaunches its activity in cinema halls equipped with digital equippment

sibiu100.ro
Ministerul Culturii

The Autonomous Administration of Film Distribution and Exploitation RomaniaFilm (RADEF RomaniaFilm) relaunches its activity in the cinema halls equipped with 2D/3D digital projection equipment and Dolby soundsystems: "Europa" - Bucharest, "Florin Piersic" - Cluj-Napoca, "Cinema Mon Amour" - Piatra Neamt, "Patria" - Craiova, "Sergiu Nicolaescu" - Targu Jiu and "Arta" in Sibiu.

"We want this to be a new beginning of a successful relationship with our audience and, on the occasion of the reopening of the cinema halls, we are pleased to announce that RADEF RomaniaFilm return to its established position on the market and in the audience's perception," reads a press release posted on the Ministry of Culture's Facebook page.

The cinema halls have been carefully prepared to observe the necessary health protection measures.

The tickets can be bought directly from the cinema halls and online, from the eventbook.ro platform.

To check out showtimes for the films and for more information, the cinema lovers can access the Website www.romaniafilm.ro and the pages of the same institution on social media networks http://www.romaniafilm.ro/cinematografe.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.