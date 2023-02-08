Ministry of Defence: 10 persons to be brought back to Romania from Turkey by military aircraft on Thursday

The Ministry of National Defence (MAPN) reports that ten people who requested support for repatriation from Turkey will arrive in Romania on Wednesday night, with two C-27J Spartan aircraft, told Agerpres.

Two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, from the Multinational Strategic Transport Unit, which operates from the Papa Air Base in Hungary, as well as three aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, on Wednesday, perform air missions to Turkey, in support of the population seriously affected by the earthquakes that hit this country, informs the MApN.

The aircraft are carrying an RO-USAR rescue team, medical personnel, materials and search-rescue equipment, as well as material goods of strict necessity, the same source shows.