 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Development, open to dialogue with associative structures of local public administration

RFI.ro
Cseke Attila

The minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), Cseke Attila, who met on Friday with the representatives of the Communes Association of Romania, at the latter's request, supports the need for an exchange of ideas among the ministry's specialists and the associative structures of the local public administration authorities.

"The Ministry of Development is open to dialogue with the associative structures of the local public administration authorities. We believe that these continuous consultations are important for an optimal cooperation and for an exchange of ideas for the proper functioning of the Romanian public administration. We have learned some important ideas and projects to streamline and simplify the administrative procedures necessary for the functioning of local public authorities that we want to implement together with the associative structures," minister Cseke Attila said on Friday, according to a release by the MDLPA sent to AGERPRES.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.