Ministry of Education - New data on schools' programme: 2,401 are in 3rd scenario, 4,891 2nd scenario

A number of 2,401 educational units in the country carry out their activity according to the 3rd scenario (exclusively online), and 4,891 according to the 2nd scenario (mixed), the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informs on Thursday.

According to MEC and according to the data transmitted by the county school inspectorates and of the Bucharest municipality, on Thursday, at 12.00 pm, the situation was as follows:* 10,364 educational units carry their activity according to the 1st scenario: the preschool children and pupils go to school daily (they carry their school activity face to face), while observing and applying all the health protection norms;* 4,891 educational units carry their activity according to the 2nd scenario. This involves the daily participation (face to face) of all preschoolers and pupils in the primary education system, and also of students in the 8th and 12th grades, while observing and applying all the health protection norms; respectively the partial return (by rotation of one or two weeks) of the pupils from the other grades in secondary education and high school classes, with the observance and application of all the protection norms;* 2,401 educational units carry their activity according to the 3rd scenario, which means that all preschoolers and pupils are having their classes/lessons online."We mention that out of the 2,401 units in this situation, 368 educational units are included in this scenario due to the registered COVID-19 cases in the respective educational units, and 2,033 educational units are included in this scenario due to the incidence rate of the novel coronavirus cases in the locality in which the respective school/school infrastructure operates, or because of rehabilitation works being carried out at the school in question," says MEC.The boards of directors at the level of each educational unit adopt the scenario proposals and, implicitly, they change them, depending on the analysis of the epidemiological situation carried out by the public health directorates and the National Institute of Public Health.MEC recalls that, according to the joint order of the Minister of Education and Research and the Minister of Health No. 5,487/1,494/01.09.2020, the epidemiological criterion based on which the educational units/institutions establish one of the three operating scenarios is the cumulative incidence rate, respectively: the total number of new cases in the last 14 days compared to 1,000 inhabitants.