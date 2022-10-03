Ministry of Energy supports conclusion of long-term bilateral contracts by energy producers

The Ministry of Energy supports the conclusion by producers of long-term bilateral contracts, directly to industrial consumers or to suppliers of final customers, said the Energy Minister Virgil Popescu on Monday.

He was asked what his opinion is about the transaction initiated by Nuclearelectrica regarding the conclusion of a bilateral contract, with the price of 450 RON per MWh, told Agerpres.

"As a signal in the market, it seems to me that there should not be higher prices during the entire period of application of the ordinance, on bilateral contracts, whether they are contracts on the stock exchange or off the stock exchange. It seems to me a market signal," said Popescu, during the conference "Challenges in the energy crisis", organized by Profit.ro.

The minister stated that currently no energy is being sold for the year 2023 because, according to Gov't Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 119, producers have until November 1 to approve their medium-term sales strategies, four to five years.

"Have a little patience, you will see contracts for 2023 until the end of the year. I think we will see lower prices in these contracts directly with the industry or with suppliers who have end customers in their portfolio," the government official said.

Regarding the amendment approved by the Senate to OUG 119, according to which the producers must sell 70% of the production through bilateral contracts, he stated: "I saw the provision, I cannot comment on that percentage of 70%, I think that there we must see together with the authority. But I support bilateral, long-term contracts, with as large a quantity as possible, directly to the industry and directly to the suppliers who have end customers in their portfolio. This is clear, it is a certainty that we support precisely to have predictability."