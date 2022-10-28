Ministry of Energy's Niculescu: Investments in new photovoltaic, wind capacities amount to 457 million euros

Investments represent the healthy solution to overcome this crisis, and the amounts available in new photovoltaic and wind power production capacities amount to 457 million euros, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Energy George Niculescu told Friday's Solar Energy Bucharest Summit, told Agerpres.

"I will start by telling you a few words about the measures that the Ministry of Energy is taking in the short term and in the medium and long term to combat the energy crisis we are in. A crisis that, from my point of view, is centered on two levels and we are talking about security of supply and prices. In the short term, the Government of Romania, through the Ministry of Energy and together with Parliament, introduced a series of measures to protect a good part of domestic consumers and non-domestic consumers in terms of the large increases in electricity and natural gas prices. (...) the healthy solution to address this crisis is investment. For a very long time we have not seen such sums available to be invested in new capacities electricity production and I want to refer to the call for projects that the Ministry of Energy concluded on May 22, of 457 million euros, for the installation of approximately 950 megawatts from photovoltaics and from wind. Because we are at a conference on photovoltaic, I must mention that there are 753 projects, I hope I am not mistaken, in the evaluation at the moment," said Niculescu.

According to the official, investments are also needed in energy transport capacities from the place of production to consumers.

As to a possible overtaxation of the new electricity production capacities, the state secretary from the Ministry of Energy argued that such a measure is not taken into account.

The Employers' Organization of Energy Producers from Renewable Sources in Romania (PATRES) organizes on Friday the Solar Energy Bucharest Summit, the first regional event addressed to the solar energy industry.

Equipment makers and suppliers of solutions for the production of solar energy from other countries, such as China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and the Netherlands, are present at the event.