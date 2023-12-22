Ministry of Finance attracts 60 million RON from banks on Friday

The Ministry of Finance attracted, on Friday, 60 million RON from banks, in addition to Thursday's auction, when it borrowed 572.5 million RON through a benchmark state bond issue with a residual maturity of 127 months, at an average return of 6.34% per year.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 60 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 70 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in December 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 4.525 billion RON, is 1.15 billion RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 5.675 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing public debt and financing the state budget deficit.