Ministry of Finance borrows 343.1 mln RON from banks on Monday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 343.1 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 169 months and an average return of 6.43% per year, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks invested 453.1 million RON.

An additional tender is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance has planned for January 2024 loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5.6 billion RON, to which the amount of 720 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 6.32 billion RON, is 1.795 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December 2023, of 4.525 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.