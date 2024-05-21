Subscription modal logo Premium

Ministry of Finance borrows 75 million RON from banks on Tuesday

hotnews.ro
ministerul finantelor

The Ministry of Finance borrowed 75 million RON from the commercial banks, on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed 539.5 million RON through a benchmark state bond issue with a residual maturity of 36 months, at an average return of 6.28% per year.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 75 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 125 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in May 2024, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5.2 billion RON, to which the amount of 690 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 5.89 billion RON, is 890 million RON less than the one scheduled in April 2024, of 6.78 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.

