Ministry of Finance borrows over 443 million lei from banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 443.2 million lei from banks through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity at 39 months and an average yield of 6.21% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million lei and banks subscribed 528.2 million lei, agerpres reports.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, where the state wants to attract another 75 million lei at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned to borrow 5.5 billion lei from commercial banks in February 2024, to which 705 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.The total amount of 6.205 billion lei is 115 million lei less than the 6.32 billion lei programmed in January 2024 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit