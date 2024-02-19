Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Ministry of Finance borrows over 443 million lei from banks

hotnews.ro
ministerul finantelor

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 443.2 million lei from banks through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity at 39 months and an average yield of 6.21% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million lei and banks subscribed 528.2 million lei, agerpres reports.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, where the state wants to attract another 75 million lei at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned to borrow 5.5 billion lei from commercial banks in February 2024, to which 705 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 6.205 billion lei is 115 million lei less than the 6.32 billion lei programmed in January 2024 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.