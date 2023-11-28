Ministry of Finance borrows over half a billion euros off banks on Tuesday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 512.7 million euros from banks on Tuesday, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

Thus, the MF attracted 383.4 million euros through a state bond issue of treasury certificates with a discount, with a residual maturity of 12 months, at an average yield of 4.18% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 200 million euros, and the banks subscribed 485.9 million euros.

Also, the ministry attracted 129.3 million euros through a bond issue, with a residual maturity of 24 months, at an average yield of 4.50% per year. The value of the issue was 100 million euros, and the banks subscribed 179.3 million euros.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned, in November 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5 billion RON, to which the amount of 675 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 5.675 billion RON, is 920 million RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 6.595 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.