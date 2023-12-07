Ministry of Finance draws on Thursday almost 2 bn RON from banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Thursday, a total amount of 1.997 billion RON from banks, through two issues of government securities, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Ministry borrowed 1.497 billion RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 35 months and an average yield of 6.43% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks invested 1.747 billion RON.

An additional tender is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

Also, the MF borrowed 500 million RON through an issue of discount treasury certificates with a maturity of 7 months, at an average yield of 6.04% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks invested 627.2 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in December 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 4.525 billion RON, is 1.15 billion RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 5.675 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.