Ministry of Finance draws over 1.87 bln RON from banks on Monday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 1.875 billion RON from banks, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The ministry borrowed 1.147 billion RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 121 months and an average yield of 6.90% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 700 million RON, and the banks subscribed 1.550 billion RON, agerpres reports.

An additional tender is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 105 million RON at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

Also, the MF borrowed 728.5 million RON through a bond issue with a maturity of 44 months, at an average yield of 6.49% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 700 million RON, and the banks subscribed 738.5 million RON.An additional tender is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 105 million RON at the yield set on Monday.The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned, in September 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6 billion RON, to which the amount of 855 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.The total amount, of 6.855 billion RON, is 1.61 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in August, of 5.245 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.