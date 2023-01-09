Ministry of Finance, EIB sign 260 M euros agreement for rebuilding hospitals, reducing car accidents

Three new financing agreements were signed between the European Investment Bank and the Ministry of Finance, with a total value of over 260 million euros, to improve the safety of national roads in Romania and reduce the number of car crashes, injuries and deaths, on the one hand, and on the other hand for the rebuilding and expansion of 26 healthcare units in the country, in order to prepare them from the perspective of possible future pandemics, but also to support the overburdened public healthcare sector.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Finance sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the deadline for drawing the loan to finance such investments to ensure road safety, in the amount of 50 million euros, is 5 years from signing. The total value of the project is around 100 million euros, and its implementation will be ensured by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI), through the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR).

The project includes 89 investments in roundabouts, overpasses or underpasses, respectively routing/signaling systems and is estimated to be completed by 2027.

Also, the EIB will finance two investment projects of over 210.6 million euros to support the overburdened public healthcare sector in Romania. The projects focus on the rebuilding, modernisation and endowment of 26 hospital units in the counties of Bacau, Bihor, Brasov, Calarasi, Constanta, Covasna, Dolj, Harghita, Giurgiu, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Teleorman and Bucharest.

The implementation will be ensured by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), through the National Investment Company (CNI). It is estimated that these investments will be completed in 2025.

The Ministry of Finance mentions that the investments selected to be included in the three projects present a high cost-benefit ratio.