Ministry of Finance has scheduled more than 4 billion lei in loans from banks in May

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) planned, in May 2020, loans from commercial banks of 4.065 billion lei, of which 500 million lei through a issue of discount treasury certificates and 3.1 billion lei through seven issues of state bonds, to which the amount of 465 million lei can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers , related to bond auctions.

The amount is 115 million lei higher than the one scheduled for April and will be intended to finance the public debt and finance the deficit of the state budget.

According to the prospectus published in the Official Gazette, on 14 May a tender for discount treasury certificates worth 500 million lei is scheduled for a period of 364 days, with a maturity date of 17 May, 2021.

The Finance Ministry has also scheduled seven benchmark bond issues with a total value of 3.1 billion lei, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive offers, with a value of 15 pct of the initial value of the bond issue (465 million lei in total). The issues will be 500 million lei (five issues), 400 million lei (one issue) and 200 million lei (one issue)