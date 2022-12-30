 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Finance intends to borrow over 5.3 billion RON in January 2023

Facebook
euro bani de la UE

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in January 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.7 billion RON, of which the sum of 645 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions .

The total amount, of 5.345 billion RON, is 315 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December, of 5.03 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit, Agerpres informs.

According to the prospectus published in the Official Gazette, the institution scheduled, on January 9, 2023, an auction for an issue of treasury certificates with a discount, in the amount of 400 million RON, due on December 27, 2023.

Also, in January, nine issues of benchmark bonds will be launched, with a total value of 4.3 billion RON, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive offers, with a value of 15 pct of the value initial bond issue (645 million RON in total).

Thus, seven auctions were scheduled for issues of 500 million RON - on January 9, January 12 (two auctions), January 16, January 19, January 26 (two auctions) and two other auctions for issues of 400 million RON, on January 5, 2023.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.