 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Finance raises 1.2 billion lei from banks on Monday

Agerpres
BNR

The Ministry of Finance borrowed 1.2 billion lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 64 months, at an average yield of 2.30 ppa, according to data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), potrivit Agerpres.

The face value of Monday's issue was 600 million lei, and banks filed bids worth over 1.491 billion lei.

An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, as the FinMin plans to raise another 90 million lei for the yield set on Monday.

The Ministry of Finance planned in February 2021, loans from commercial banks worth 4.6 billion lei, of which 600 million through an issue of discounted T-bills and four billion lei through seven issues of government bonds.

Another 600 million lei might add to this amount through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.

The amount, slightly above the one scheduled in January 2021 (5.115 billion lei), will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.