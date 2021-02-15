Ministry of Finance raises 1.2 billion lei from banks on Monday

The Ministry of Finance borrowed 1.2 billion lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 64 months, at an average yield of 2.30 ppa, according to data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), potrivit Agerpres.

The face value of Monday's issue was 600 million lei, and banks filed bids worth over 1.491 billion lei.

An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, as the FinMin plans to raise another 90 million lei for the yield set on Monday.

The Ministry of Finance planned in February 2021, loans from commercial banks worth 4.6 billion lei, of which 600 million through an issue of discounted T-bills and four billion lei through seven issues of government bonds.

Another 600 million lei might add to this amount through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.

The amount, slightly above the one scheduled in January 2021 (5.115 billion lei), will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.