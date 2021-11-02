 
     
Ministry of Health: 7,500 doses of monoclonal antibodies distributed in 147 hospitals

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Cseke Attila

The Ministry of Health (MS) distributed on Tuesday 7,500 doses of monoclonal antibodies in 147 hospitals treating SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

According to a ministry's release sent to AGERPRES, the medicines were purchased based on the Framework Agreement SANTE/2020/C3/091 concluded between the European Commission and the manufacturing company, and the funds were allocated in September of this year from the state budget reserve.

The Infectious Diseases Commission informed health professionals how to administer these medicines in the health facilities to which the product was distributed.

"Monoclonal antibodies are innovative drugs that are administered in mild and moderate forms of the disease. Used correctly, these drugs successfully prevent the transition to severe stages. It is a chance for us to mitigate further admissions to intensive care units. That is why we requested that the management of the specialized commission and the representatives of the Ministry of Health have maximum involvement in their capitalization. I also appeal to family doctors who have an important role in the registration and guidance of future beneficiaries of these therapies," Cseke Attila, the interim Minister of Health, was quoted as saying in the release.

