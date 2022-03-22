Ministry of Health enters cooperation agreement with WHO's Regional Office for Europe

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, and the Regional Director of the Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, have signed a cooperation agreement in Bucharest, aimed at, among other things, to increase access to essential medical services, Agerpres reports.

"The document sets out the general framework for collaboration over the next two years between the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization - through its Regional Office for Europe. The bilateral agreement includes a number of important objectives: increasing access to essential medical services, strengthening preparedness and response to the emergency situations of the medical assistance services and public health services, updating of the human resources preparation plans," informs, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health, on its Facebook page.The agreement also provides for improved access to medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and essential devices for primary health care, as well as actions to digitize the health system."We continue our cooperation and reaffirm our strong partnership with the World Health Organization. Thank you for the continued support of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, both in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and for responding to other challenges facing the Romanian Health system," stated Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila, according to the same source.