Ministry of Health: First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of monkeypox in Romania was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest.

"This is a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. He was diagnosed on Monday following laboratory investigations," informs a press release from the Ministry of Health.

According to the cited source, the disease started 4 days ago, and the patient went to the hospital on Sunday night.

"The man's condition is good. The patient is receiving symptomatic treatment and is in solitary confinement. The anamnesis shows that the infected person's partner has recently traveled to several European countries where there are numerous cases of monkeypox," the ministry said. .

In May, there were two more suspicions of infection with monkeypox in a 43-year-old woman from Radauti and a Romanian man admitted in a hospital in Athens, Greece, but these were later disproved, being chickenpox infections.

The monkeypox does not spread easily between people and requires close contact. The virus enters the body through damaged skin or mucous membranes, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose or mouth and through body fluids.

The main way it can be spread is during close and prolonged physical contact with a person who has monkeypox. AGERPRES