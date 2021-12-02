 
     
Ministry of Health: Two more people returning from South Africa test positive for SARS-CoV-2

CNAB
aeroportul Otopeni Henri Coanda

Two other people who returned from South Africa tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and their specimens will be sent to the Cantacuzino National Medical-Military Research and Development Institute in Bucharest, transmitted, on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health), agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, the specimens were taken from the two people at Otopeni airport, and in these cases epidemiological investigations were carried out in order to establish direct contacts.

New specimens taken from the two people will be sent to the Cantacuzino Institute for sequencing.

A player from the CSM Stiinta Baia Mare rugby team, who returned from South Africa with the same aircraft, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the data transmitted by MS, he is in isolation, under medical observation, being asymptomatic.

A new specimen was taken from him, to be sent on Thursday for sequencing to Cantacuzino Institute.

