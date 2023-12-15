Ministry of Internal Affairs's budget supplemented to settle accommodation and food expenses with Ukrainian refugees

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI)'s budget for the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has been increased by 165 million RON, which is intended to settle accommodation and food expenses for Ukrainian refugees, the government said in a press release on Thursday evening.

Thus, a draft decision was approved on supplementing the MAI budget from the Budgetary Reserve Fund available to the Government, provided for in the state budget for 2023, to finance expenses generated by the provision of humanitarian assistance, as well as to finance expenses related to the provision of temporary protection under Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382 of 4 March 2022 establishing the existence of a mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine within the meaning of Article 5 of Directive 2001/55/EC and having the effect of introducing temporary protection.

"The amount will cover the settlement of expenses for April of this year, and the money is provided from the Budgetary Reserve Fund available to the Government, provided for in the state budget for 2023," the government press release says.