Ministry of Justice: ANABI launches online platform for conducting public tenders via electronic media

The National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets (ANABI) has launched the online platform for conducting public tenders via electronic media, the Ministry of Justice announced on Monday.

According to the quoted source, the platform can be accessed at the internet address: https://anabi.just.ro/licitatiionline.

"This innovative tool was developed to facilitate the access of potential buyers to procedures in compliance with all standards of social distancing and to minimize the costs of participating in traditional tenders," reads a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES.

Through this approach, according to the mentioned source, ANABI joins the agencies in the field from France, Holland, Great Britain, Belgium and USA, which successfully implement this good practice.

"By digitizing the working procedures related to the organization of these tenders, transparency and easy access to information on ANABI's activity are ensured, while at the same time consolidating the internal mechanisms for efficient management of public resources," the Ministry of Justice states.

"We continue the path started 10 years ago, when we set up the office that was the basis for the establishment of ANABI. Digitization will bring more efficiency in the institution's actions. I am satisfied with the activity of its leadership. I am convinced that the day will come when ANABI, through cooperation with internal and external institutional partners, will 'brush off' the 'offshore' jurisdictions around the world in detail to identify financial, movable and immovable assets obtained through crime and will contribute to their recovery by the Ministry of Finance. The EPPO, the European Public Prosecutor's Office, will soon join in. We are making efforts, alongside the Public Prosecution Service and the Ministry of the Interior, to make the action of law enforcement institutions effective again," Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu was quoted as saying.