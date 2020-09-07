Ministry of Justice announces completion of institution reform process

The Ministry of Justice (MJ) on Monday informed that the ministry reform is completed, with the activity having been consolidated on three levels: legislative drafting, strengthening control and integrity and ensuring better communication.

"The Ministry of Justice announces the completion of the institution reform process according to Decision no. 466/2020 on the modification and supplementing of the Government Decision no. 652/2009 on the organisation and functioning of the Ministry of Justice. The process, which can be consulted in the new organisational chart of the institution, was based on the strengthening of the activity of the ministry on three levels: legislative drafting, strengthening control and integrity and ensuring better communication," reads a press release of the MJ.According to the Ministry, the main regulations regarding the modification and supplementing of GD no. 652/2009 on the organisation and functioning of the Ministry of Justice concern the following fields of activity:*The possibility of setting up committees to draft the codes and other normative acts in the justice field, to document and/or draft the explanatory documents and strategies in the justice field. The committees will also be able to work with outside collaborators, according to the law - professors at the higher education institutions, scientific researchers, judges, prosecutors, members of the regulated legal professions or other experts.*The Minister will be able to notify the Judicial Inspection to investigate into such cases of alleged disciplinary misconduct of prosecutors.*Two departments of the Ministry of Justice - the Accounting Department and the Investment Department - will no longer function separately and they will merge into the Economic Department, which will take over the activity, offices and the personnel of the two aforementioned departments. The Economic Department will be a flexible structure adjusted to the current requirements and with a clear vision in the economic field.*The judicial statistics office will be transformed into a compartment of the Human Resources Department, in order to reach, of an efficient manner, the purpose of meeting the responsibilities of both compartments, under the best circumstances and with a unique vision.*There has been set up the Communication Compartment at the Ministry of Justice, in charge with the creation and evaluation of the public image of the policies in the justice field and with the drafting of the recommendations; it will also draft the communication strategies, organise the public activities of the Ministry of Justice and other representatives of the Ministry, organise the press conferences of the Ministry.' *There has been reorganised the Ministry's control body at the department level. This compartment is independent and directly subordinated to the Ministry of Justice.*The secretary-general will also coordinate the National programme for strengthening the infrastructure of courts in the county capitals and the "Neighbourhood for Justice - an urban complex meant for the headquarters of some institutions in the judicial system."