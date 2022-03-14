Ministry of Labor: 223 Ukrainian refugees employed in Romania, until now

The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services.

Asked, in Parliament, about how many refugees from Ukraine were hired in Romania until now, the Minister of Labor replied: "223 persons. 48 persons through the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), the rest of people were hired through the direct relation of employer - employee, but by registering the work contract in labor territorial inspectorates".

He specified that Ukrainian citizens were hired in the areas of "production and services".