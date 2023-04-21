Ministry of National Defense's specialists, at Locked Shields Cyber Defense Exercise 2023

Specialists with the Ministry of National Defense participated, between April 18 and 21, in the largest cyber defense exercise, Locked Shields 2023, MApN states in a press release.

This year, Romania was at the third consecutive participation and teamed up with the Republic of Moldova.

Our country's team was coordinated by the Cyber Defense Agency within the Cyber Defense Command and was composed of over 130 specialists belonging to the institutions of the national defense system, public order and national security and private companies active in the field.

The exercise was meant to train and test teams of specialists by engaging them in solving complex scenarios and massive cyber incidents under intense pressure, including the areas of strategic decision, legal, public communication, as well as the evaluation, based on score, of the teams' ability to adapt and protect their own networks.

Locked Shields is a Red Team vs. Blue Team training exercise where rapid response teams from NATO member states and partner countries help a fictitious country under large-scale cyber attack protect government IT networks and critical national infrastructure in real time (banking systems, gas and electricity distribution systems, satellite and 5G communication systems) against multiple and multidirectional cyber attacks. Thus, teams can evaluate the ability to maintain functional systems in real situations and in special conditions.

This is the largest international LFX (Live Fire Exercise) exercise in the field of cyber defense and is the most advanced in terms of the technical expertise required.

The exercise was planned and organized by the NATO Center of Excellence for Cyber Defense Cooperation in Tallinn, Estonia, bringing together this year approximately 3,000 professionals in the field, military and civilian, from 38 allied and partner states.AGERPRES