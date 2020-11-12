Ministry reveals reasons told by Romanians breaching COVID-19 curfew

The Interior Ministry (MAI) on Wednesday evening posted on its Facebook page a series of reasons that have been told by Romanians recently to justify the lack of bona fide statements for breaching the recent nightly curfew that starts at 23:00hrs, according to AGERPRES.

According to MAI, the reasons were equally told by drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

"I don't have a TV set at home, I was going to my girlfriend's," "I had the statement in my hand, but I didn't pay attention for a second and I lost it," "there is a statement in the declaration that says to be filled in when leaving the house, but I have not been at home since Sunday," "You should believe it when I say I have an ugly handwriting," "I'm not lying to you, sir, I admit ... I was kicked out of the house, what was I supposed to do?," "I was looking for you to tell you that 23:00hrs is not okay, it should be at least until 12:00hrs at nigh," "I swear I was getting in the house, but I still had exactly 500 steps for my phone to reward me,"- these are some of the reasons told by Romanians and posted on MAI's Facebook page.

However, the public is reminded that the justified reasons for which it is possible to travel outside home during from 23:00hrs to 05:00hrs are:

*job-related reasons;

* medical assistance that cannot be postponed or performed remotely;

* purchase of medicines;

* care /accompaniment of a child and/or caring for the elderly, sick or disabled;

* travel outside the areas of persons who are in transit or make journeys whose time interval overlaps the curfew, such as those made by plane, train, bus or other means of transport of persons and which can be proved by ticket or any another way that shows the trip has been paid for;

* death of a family member.

On Monday, November 9, mask wearing became mandatory in Romania for all people who have reached the age of 5 in all open spaces; shops close at 21:00hrs; curfew between 23:00hrs and 05:00hrs, with some exceptions for which a bona fide statement must be presented, while indoor markets and fairs activity has been suspended.

The government decision amending and supplementing Government Decision 856/2020 extending the state of alert in Romania from October 15, adopted last Thursday and published in the Official Journal, says these measures to prevent and limit the spread of SARS-CoV infection -2 came into force on November 9.