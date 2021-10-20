Minorities' Pambuccian: Group's vote will be symbolic, another useless bullet in this crisis

The leader of the deputies representing national minorities, other than the Hungarian minority, Varujan Pambuccian, stated, on Wednesday, in the plenum of the Parliament, that Romania has never been in a more difficult situation and things cannot be resolved "by trying to force a government that has no support at this time," adding that the vote of MPs in the minorities' group will be symbolic.

"We are after six awful months of discussions around sterile subjects, (...) to not approach real problems. The real problems are little mentioned in all discussions that existed and they are related to the price of energy, they're related to this tempest coming from Brussels with green energy, the green plan, all these green things that leads to the unbearable increase of prices, to the increase of prices for food (...), culminating with this medical calamity we are going through now. Never, but absolutely never in the past 30 years, has Romania been in a more difficult situation than the one we are in now. Never and absolutely never in the history of the past 30 years did the political crisis prolong and have the dramatic moments that we are in now," said Pambuccian.

"Until now, our parliamentary group has voted for stability constantly. This time, after we had a group session on Monday, we noted that there are opinions in all directions and then we will have a free vote. There will be votes for - so everything we do now is only in the symbolic area, because we're not discussing a situation that would lead realistically to the formation of a government and then our vote will be symbolic. Part of us will vote in favor of the Government, part of us won't vote at all, exactly to express this discontent, that, I am convinced, is the discontent of the majority of citizens, that we are not reaching a stable situation that would allow the serious approach of this crisis," Pambuccian also said, Agerpres informs.