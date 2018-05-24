The "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy will host, during May 29 and June 1st, the XXI-st Naval Academy Commanders Conference of Europe and NATO, according to a press release, sent Friday, by the General Staff of the Naval Forces.

According to the cited source, the Naval Academy Commanders Conference represents the largest debate forum of navy militar education, its purpose being to harmonize objectives and ways of forming future officers of the Naval Forces in the European Union and NATO, in accordance with the dynamics of geostrategic situations.The "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy has joined this prestigious organization in 2008, succeeding, for the 2018 edition, the Centennial Year of the Great Union, to be appointed, for the first time in its history as an institution, the host of this prestigious event. Furthermore, the "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy will take on the chairmanship of the educational naval forum for the next two years, from the Naval Academy of the United States of America, the host of the 2016 edition", according to the press release.Participants from twenty states from the European Union and NATO, with maritime interests, will tackle topics from the three fundamental fields of educating and marine officers training - university education, professional and military leader training - included in the general theme of the conference, the Education Management and Naval Instruction. The three round tables organized will allow marine school leaders of the EU and NATO to present their national perspective and their proposals to efficiently increase the education processes of European allies and NATO members in the Maritime Area.The General Staff of the Naval Forces says that, as a host, the "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy will have the opportunity to proudly present the high-quality level of the study programs, as well as the cutting edge educational infrastructure, that serves the training of the officers of the Romanian Naval Forces, the Coast Guard and the maritime industry.Th e"Mircea Cel Batran" Naval Academy is a higher education institution of the Naval Forces, categorized as an university of education and scientific research. In January 2015, the The Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education granted to the Naval Academy the superior rating, with a high-confidence indicator.