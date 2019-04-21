Mitu-Panova duo advances to Istanbul Open women's doubles quarter-finals

Romanian-Russian duo Andreea Mitu/Alexandra Panova on Monday advanced to the woman's doubles quarter-finals at the 250,000- US dollar Istanbul Open tennis tournament after defeating Prarthana Thombare (India) /Eva Wacanno (Netherlands) 6-2 6-2.

Mitu and Panova prevailed in 67 minutes, in which they double faulted three times, while their opponents did the same eight times.

The Romanian-Russian pairing has won 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA doubles points.

In the quarter-finals, Mitu and Panova will face the winners between top seed Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay/Pemra Ozgen.

Romanian duo Irina Bara/Mihaela Buzarnescu are N.3 in the doubles competition. In the first round, they face off Cornelia Lister (Sweden) / Renata Voracova (Czech Republic).

AGERPRES