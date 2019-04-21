 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mitu-Panova duo advances to Istanbul Open women's doubles quarter-finals

andreea mitu

Romanian-Russian duo Andreea Mitu/Alexandra Panova on Monday advanced to the woman's doubles quarter-finals at the 250,000- US dollar Istanbul Open tennis tournament after defeating Prarthana Thombare (India) /Eva Wacanno (Netherlands) 6-2 6-2.

Mitu and Panova prevailed in 67 minutes, in which they double faulted three times, while their opponents did the same eight times.

The Romanian-Russian pairing has won 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA doubles points.

In the quarter-finals, Mitu and Panova will face the winners between top seed Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay/Pemra Ozgen.

Romanian duo Irina Bara/Mihaela Buzarnescu are N.3 in the doubles competition. In the first round, they face off Cornelia Lister (Sweden) / Renata Voracova (Czech Republic).

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.