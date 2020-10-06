MOL Romania invests 200 mln dollars in Romania, reaches network of 234 petrol stations

MOL Romania has invested 200 million dollars in its 25 years of presence on the Romanian market and it has now a network of 234 petrol stations, according to a press release of the issued on Tuesday sent to AGERPRES.

The first MOL petrol station in Romania was opened in 1995, in Salonta. The company currently ranks fourth in the fuel market, after OMV Petrom, Rompetrol and Lukoil.

During this period, the company invested approximately 200 million dollars in the organic expansion and modernization of the retail network and logistics system, and additionally acquired two other major players - Shell (2004) and Eni/Agip (2014).

MOL is today one of the top 20 players in the local economy.

The company is currently in the process of transforming from a petrochemical retailer into a full-service provider for customers on the move, in line with changes in consumer behavior and the development strategy of the MOL Group, the largest integrated oil and gas company in Central and Eastern Europe, the release said.