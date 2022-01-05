'MoldArte' project, beneficiary of grant offered by EUNIC

The "MoldArte" project, carried out by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), during the period of January-October, is the beneficiary of a grant won during a project contest within the "European Culture Spaces" program, organized by EUNIC, the network of European cultural institutes.

According to a press release sent by ICR to AGERPRES on Wednesday, organized in collaboration with the Goethe Cultural Institute, the Austrian Embassy in the Republic of Moldova and the Delegation of the European Union in the Republic of Moldova, "MoldArte" was selected by an international jury in June 2021 from a total of 39 applicants.

The project went through a preparatory stage during the period of September-November 2021, where the collaboration framework was established, the responsibilities of involved partners, content and ways of implementation, respectively long-term sustainability.

"MoldArte" will function as a platform that will map cultural resources and will offer a place of reflection upon new shared actions.

"The initiative proposes to develop a new public cultural scene in the Republic of Moldova, capable to tackle social and current political problems and to enhance the degree of participation of cultural actors, by creating an online, on-site integrated platform, a viable and durable networking instrument for professionals (artists, cultural managers, public or private organizations)," the ICR specifies.

The program includes debates on local interest topics, workshops, artistic events and research visits of professionals in the field, between cultural actors in the Republic of Moldova and those from the partner countries - Romania, Austria and Germany, with the purpose of developing new partnerships and shared initiatives.

Local partners in the Republic of Moldova will be the Coalition of the Independent Cultural Sector, the Chisinau Museum of National Art, the Oberliht Association of Young Artists in Moldova, the Ksa:K Contemporary Art Center, the MOLDOX Association, the Cocosul Rosu Studio Association.

According to the quoted press release, Romania actively supports the Republic of Moldova's projects of European integration and the program of pro-democratic reforms, both ICR, as well as the member institutions of EUNIC being interested in developing projects and shared strategies, whose objective is promoting local cultural actors, creating partnerships and networks between institutions in Moldova and the EU member states.