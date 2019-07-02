Moldovan PM: EU accession is complicated; we must regain European institutions' trust

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Tuesday that the country's accession to the European Union is "complicated", stating that the trust of the European institutions must be regained.

"We are aware that the accession process is a complicated one. We also acknowledge that, especially in recent years, the Republic of Moldova or its government has declared itself pro-European but the actions of the government have gone against European values and standards. Now we are in the phase of regaining the trust of the European institutions. The process is important for us, because we want the European standards to be implemented in the Republic of Moldova, we want the citizens' lives to be at the same level as in the European Union and especially we want a responsible government, as the governments in the member states of the European Union," the head of the Chisinau Executive said in a joint press release with President Klaus Iohannis.In his turn, the head of state Klaus Iohannis stressed that "Romania is fully involved in supporting the Republic of Moldova on its European path"."In the relationship with the Brussels authorities we will be fully involved in facilitating and improving the dialogue between the Moldovan authorities and the Brussels authorities," Iohannis said.The Moldovan Prime Minister was asked about the alliance with the pro-Russians supported by Igor Dodon, with Maia Sandu saying that this was the "only solution" to get rid of a corrupt regime, an antidemocratic regime."It is true that the political partnership we have signed, those in the ACUM block and those in the Socialist Party, is less common, but it was the only solution to escape a corrupt regime, an antidemocratic regime that canceled elections when the results did not please the regime, that depleted a country, that terrorized people who did not subject to the regime. When we signed this political partnership, we based it on concrete actions, decisions, policies to release the state from captivity," the Moldovan premier said.Maia Sandu said that a "state institution cleaning process" is currently taking place."We are at the forefront of law enforcement institutions and not just independent people, good people, who have the courage and freedom to implement the reforms that the Republic of Moldova needs," Maia Sandu said.

