Moldovan PM, welcomed by Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

Moldova's Prime Minister Maia Sandu has been welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday morning at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The head of the Chisinau Government will have talks with President Iohannis. Subsequently, the two officials will hold a joint press statement.Maia Sandu came to the Cotroceni Palace with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nastase.After the reception at the Cotroceni Palace, the Moldovan Prime Minister will meet with her Romanian counterpart, Viorica Dancila, at the Victoria Palace, where joint press statements are also scheduled.Moldova's Prime Minister Maia Sandu is on Tuesday on an official visit to Bucharest, this being the first foreign visit that the Prime Minister of Chisinau pays after taking office.

Agerpres