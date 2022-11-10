Moldovan Vice PM Spinu: We are worried about thieves, bandits/Russia's desire to influence things is known

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, the Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development from the government of the Republic of Moldova, said on Thursday, in northeastern Iasi, that there are forces trying to destabilize this state, which is why there are concerns especially that some people are using financial resources to create social tensions.

"We are concerned about thieves and bandits. First of all, I don't think these forces are big but they are the ones who robbed the country. Some of them have recently been included in the sanctions of the United States for the big corruption they have done in our country. It is obvious that in the last period in our country these people are making heavy use of the financial resources accumulated over time and are supported by the Russian Federation trying to destabilize the situation in our country. At this moment, the entire Government, the Presidency, the Parliament, are first of all united and we will certainly not allow any other force that works not in the interest of the Republic of Moldova, but of another country, to succeed in these efforts," replied Andrei Spinu when asked by journalists whether in Chisinau there are fears regarding the attempt of some forces to destabilize the country.

Andrei Spinu declared, at the same time, that there has always been a desire of the Russian Federation to manifest its influence in the Republic of Moldova.

"We see the actions of those in the Kremlin. We are talking about the reduction of gas supplies for our country, the attempt to use, we say, the so-called political parties that we believe are criminal groups, to destabilize the situation in the country, to create chaos and, probably, there are also some attempts to change the course of the country. However, we have always said that the dream, the path of our country is integration into the European Union, including coming closer to Romania," added the Deputy Prime Minister of the Moldovan government.

He stated that the authorities in Chisinau do not expect the situation to escalate in the Republic of Moldova, but that they are vigilant.AGERPRES