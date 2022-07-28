Moldova's Maia Sandu to meet with the heads of the two Chambers of Romanian Parliament on Friday

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who will be in Bucharest on an official visit on Friday, will have a meeting with the heads of the two Chambers of the Romanian Parliament.

"Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, together with Vice President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu, will have a meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on Friday, starting at 14:15 hrs," the Chamber of Deputies announced.

According to the cited source, the meeting is part of the program of the official visit that the President of the Republic of Moldova is paying to Romania between July 28 and 30.

On Friday, at 10:00, Maia Sandu will be received at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES