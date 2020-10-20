 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Monica Niculescu qualifies for quarterfinals of doubles event in Ostrava (WTA)

Monica Niculescu

The pair of Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and Ukrainian Nadia Kicenok qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Ostrava (Czech Republic), with total prizes of 593,600 US dollars, after defeating 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-5 the Romanian-German couple Raluca Olaru/Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Niculescu and Kicenok sealed their victory after an hour and 49 minutes of playing.

Niculescu and Kicenok won a cheque of 6,000 US dollars and 100 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition. In the quarterfinals, the Romanian-Ukrainian pair will meet the pair Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium)/Demi Schuurs (Netherlands), 4th seeded.

Olaru and Friedsam, finalists in Rome last month, will receive 4,800 US dollars and 55 WTA points.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.