Monica Niculescu qualifies for quarterfinals of doubles event in Ostrava (WTA)

The pair of Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and Ukrainian Nadia Kicenok qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Ostrava (Czech Republic), with total prizes of 593,600 US dollars, after defeating 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-5 the Romanian-German couple Raluca Olaru/Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Niculescu and Kicenok sealed their victory after an hour and 49 minutes of playing.Niculescu and Kicenok won a cheque of 6,000 US dollars and 100 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition. In the quarterfinals, the Romanian-Ukrainian pair will meet the pair Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium)/Demi Schuurs (Netherlands), 4th seeded.Olaru and Friedsam, finalists in Rome last month, will receive 4,800 US dollars and 55 WTA points.