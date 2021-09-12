 
     
Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark win best direction award in Venice Film Festival parallel section

Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark won the Lion of the Future 'Luigi de Laurentis' Venice Award for a Debut Film for their first film "Imaculata [Immaculate], in a parallel section of the Venice Film Festival, Giornate degli Autori, according to the website official of the Biennale.

Monica Stan and the film "Immaculata" were also awarded in the category of best screenplay in the section dedicated to authors under the age of 40.

The action of the directing debut of Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, "Imaculata" happens in a clinic for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, and follows a young woman, Daria, who, due to her innocence, ends up being protected by other patients, most of them men. However, everything comes at a considerable cost.

The main roles are played by the actors Ana Dumitrascu, Vasile Pavel and Cezar Grumazescu, Agerpres informs.

