Monsignor Miguel Maury Buendia - among people decorated by Crown Custodian

Sixteen people, including Monsignor Miguel Maury Buendia, lawyer Adrian Vasiliu, AGERPRES photographer Silviu Matei and journalists Ion M. Ionita and Camelia Csiki, received decorations on Thursday from Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta, in a ceremony held in the Throne Room of the Royal Palace.

Photographer Silviu Matei was awarded the Royal Medal for Loyalty "for his sustained, discreet and high quality journalistic activity"."For the sustained, discreet and high quality journalistic activity along with the National News Agency AGERPRES. For the professional, modest, objective and documented way in which he presents the public activity of my family. For the very good, long-term collaboration with my house in which he proved that he appreciates the values and principles of the Romanian Crown," shows the message of the Crown Custodian, Margareta, read by the chancellor Traian Sarca.The Royal Medal for Loyalty was also awarded to the painter Vadim Cretu, to Dr. Gabriela Sarca, to Dr. Daniela Sichitiu, to the historian Marek Sobola and to the journalists Cristina Ionescu and Ion M. Ionita.The Romania Crown Order, in the rank of Knight, was awarded to journalists Camelia Csiki, Bogdan Serban-Iancu and Diana Mandache. The order was also given to Costin Semen, an employee of the Royal House.Sally Wood Lamont received the Royal House Cross decoration, "for the entire work in the Paralympic movement."The Romania Crown Order, in the rank of Commander, was offered to the Royal Adviser Radu Ghina and to Monsignor Miguel Maury Buendia, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.Lawyer Adrian Vasiliu, a member of the Royal Council - for his career as a lawyer, and Ion Tuca - for his essential role in organizing the Royal House in the early 2000s and contributing to the start of the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, received the Romania Crown Order, in rank of the Grand Officer.