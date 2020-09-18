More and more schools to close, in many localities teachers, students have no tablets, Internet connection(union)

The explosion of coronavirus cases in more and more schools in Romania will cause the closure of more and more education units, courses will be moved online, but many schools lack tablets for teachers and students and Internet access, the Free Trade Union Federation in Education (FSLI) mentions in a press release sent on Friday.

"The Free Trade Union Federation in Education draws the attention of all state institutions responsible for the proper conduct of the instructional-educational process in schools in Romania that we risk getting into a standstill! The explosion of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus registered in more and more schools in Romania brings us face to face with a situation that the government should have anticipated: schools will close and classes will take place in the red scenario, respectively online. Unfortunately, even at this time, after the first week of the new school year, the educational units have not been equipped with the necessary infrastructure: tablets for students and teachers are missing from many localities, as well as the Internet connection of the schools. Under these conditions, the courses cannot take place, and the students have their fundamental right violated, that of benefiting from access to education," reads the release sent by FSLI.

The teachers' trade union estimates that hundreds of thousands of students are at risk of not being able to attend online courses.

"The Free Trade Union Federation in Education considers that in the absence of a national government program to provide equipment for students and teachers, hundreds of thousands of students will not be able to attend the online school. It's a vain hope to believe that local authorities will provide this equipment, because there are only a few schools that have the necessary funds, and the option for the educational units to make projects, through which to purchase equipment, is also utopian," the FSLI communiqué specifies.

The Free Trade Union Federation in Education calls for the involvement of the Government in resolving legislative loopholes due to which teachers and students may become victims of the coronavirus.

The president of the teachers' trade union, Simion Hancescu, emphasizes that due to the lack of training of state institutions, many schools become epidemiological bombs.