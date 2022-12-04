More than 1.145 million pensioners receive social allowance in November 2022

The total number of beneficiaries of social allowance for retirees was 1,145,123 in November 2022, with 754 fewer people compared to the previous month, according to the data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP).

Of these, 1,026,965 were pensioners of the public system, and 118,158 were pensioners from the former pension system of agriculturers.

In the case of the public system pensioners, the average value of the allowance received from the state budget was 375 RON. The highest values were recorded in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud (434 RON), Maramures (431 RON) and Cluj (417 RON).

Most beneficiaries were recorded in Bucharest - namely 48,174 and in the counties of Suceava (41,617 pensioners), Dolj (37,656), Iasi (36,647) and Prahova (35,042).

Regarding retirees from the agricultural sector, the average social allowance received from the state budget was 269 lei, with the highest value being recorded in the counties of Ilfov (387 RON) and Gorj (349 RON) and in District 1 of Bucharest (341 RON).

According to the quoted source, the largest number of beneficiaries among pensioners from the agricultural sector was recorded in the counties of Iasi (8,134 people), followed by Dolj (7,651) and Botosani (7,694). AGERPRES