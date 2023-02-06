More than 12.6 M foreign visitors recorded at border crossing points in 2022

The number of arrivals of foreign visitors recorded at the Romanian border crossing points was 12.69 million, in 2022, an increase of 187% compared to 2021, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and released on Monday.

The foreign visitors come mostly from European countries (94%), especially from the European Union (34.6%). Moreover, the top 6 spots, according to the share in the total number of arrivals, belong to countries located in Europe: Ukraine (25.9%), Republic of Moldova (20.5%), Bulgaria (12.1%), Hungary (6.8%), Turkey (5.7%) and Serbia (3.4%), told Agerpres.

In 2022, there were 4.397 million arrivals from European Union countries (34.6% of total arrivals), up 41.2% compared to 2021.

Compared to 2021, there were significant increases in the number of visitors coming from Australia, Oceania and other territories (+472.7%), Asia (+155.4%), America (+142.0%), Africa (+96.7%) and Europe (+84.1%).

The number of departures of Romanian visitors abroad in 2022 was 17.265 million, increasing by 48.3% compared to 2021.

The border crossing points that recorded the largest number of visitors were Otopeni (1660 thousand arrivals), Giurgiu (1196.1 thousand arrivals), Siret (1055.3 thousand arrivals) and Albita (1011.5 thousand arrivals).

At the same time, the border crossing points where the most departures were registered were: Otopeni (4116.6 thousand departures), Bors (1148 thousand departures), Nadlac II (963.7 thousand departures) and Cluj Napoca (903 .5 thousand departures).

In 2022, road transport was the most used means of transport. Thus, road transport was the most used by foreign visitors to travel in Romania and is still preferred by Romanians who go abroad.

Regarding the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, in 2022, compared to the previous year, there were significant increases in the use of rail transport (+224.3%), air transport (+121.1%), and sea means of transport (+106.7%) and road means of transport (+77.7%).

The biggest increases, compared to the same period of the previous year, in terms of the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, were recorded in the use of rail transport (+166.9%), air transport (+80.8%), road transport (+31.8%) as well as sea transport (+7.3%).